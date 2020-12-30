Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. on Christmas Day on the 2100 block of DeSiard Street that resulted in the death of two people.
The victims were identified as Johnny Lister, 37, of Monroe, and Jakannis Golden, 25, of Monroe.
Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Michael Jacobs Jr., who is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder.
Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall said Jacobs is one of the suspects sought.
