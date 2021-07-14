Monroe police are investigating a home invasion on Arkansas Avenue that occurred last week, resulting in the theft of money and the battery of at least one victim in the residence.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on July 9, in the 500 block of Arkansas Avenue in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that at least three men armed with guns, entered the home. At least one victim was battered and restrained by the suspects. The suspects fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Detectives are actively working the case and following up on leads.
If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274). All calls to CRIMESTOPPERS are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.