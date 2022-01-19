MPD investigates South 6th Street shooting Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police are seeking information about a fatal shooting around in the 1000 block of South 6th Street on Jan. 16 around 11 p.m.Police arrived on scene and found 19-year-old Roger Lynch suffering from one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Monroe Police detectives were called to the scene and are actively following up on leads. Further information will be released as the case develops.In the meantime, if anyone has any information on the case, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 , or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274). 