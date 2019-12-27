Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including simple assault and disturbing the peace last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at the Wal-Mart on Louisville Avenue.
The store manager told police that the suspect, Edward Lee Fountain, 60, of 2205 Grammont St., Monroe, was cursing and causing a disturbance by walking up to customers and bothering them.
Fountain refused to leave when asked, the store manager said.
“The subject then begin to threaten the manager by telling her, 'I'm going to kill you in front of everyone! I'm going to kill you!' while reaching inside his pocket,” stated the Dec. 20 arrest report.
The manager said she became afraid for her life.
“The manager stated that due to the subject making threats towards her, he caused customers to stop shopping to see what was happening,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
