Detectives with the Monroe Police Department have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting death of Elijah Meadows at Charles Johnson Park.

Detectives obtained information and evidence during the investigation that ultimately led to the juvenile being arrested.

The juvenile was apprehended at a relative’s house on Oct. 13, 2021, without incident. The juvenile was booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.

