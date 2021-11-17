The Monroe Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting last week.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 406 Magnolia Street.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Derrick Cowart of Monroe, inside the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Cowart was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his wound.

Monroe Police detectives established a 17-year-old male as the suspect. He was subsequently located and booked for one count of second-degree murder.

