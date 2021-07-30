Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of PCP last week after authorities received a call about a man sitting on top of a vehicle behind Altitude Trampoline Park in Monroe shouting, “Help me.”
Officers were dispatched to the family entertainment business in response to a disturbance. The complainant told officers there was a man sitting on top of a vehicle shouting, “Help me.”
When officers arrived, they reported finding Michael Bolden, 41, of 105 Dodie Lane, Monroe, sitting on top of a vehicle, according to the July 23 arrest report.
Officers said they told Bolden to get off the vehicle and detained him without a problem.
“I (the officer) then immediately smelled the odor of Phencyclidine (PCP) emitting from Bolden’s person,” stated the arrest report.
Officers saw a cigarette lying in the vehicle’s cup holder. The tip of the cigarette was wet, indicating it was possibly dipped in PCP, according to police.
During questioning, Bolden admitted the cigarette was PCP and was for his personal use.
Bolden was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of PCP and disturbing the peace.
