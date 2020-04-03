Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of false imprisonment and battery of a dating partner last week after the complainant claimed the suspect had kept him from leaving her home.
The complainant identified Jamie C. Chambers, 26, of 706 33rd St., Monroe, as his “mistress since 2017,” according to the March 27 arrest report.
When he tried to leave during the early morning hours on March 27, the complainant claimed Chambers drew an orange-handled knife and told him he could not leave while she blocked the bedroom doorway.
The complainant said he tried to escape but Chambers scratched him and grabbed him by the throat.
During questioning, Chambers said she did not have a knife. Later, she produced the knife from a drawer containing a wig. Chambers confirmed her relationship with the complainant had been sexual since 2017.
She said she only scratched the complainant while trying to pull him out of her house.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.