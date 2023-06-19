Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for allegedly firing a gun from inside his vehicle while driving near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and sideswiping another vehicle.
MPD: Monroe man allegedly fires gun, sideswipes vehicle
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Solar project coming to Franklin Parish
- St. Frederick names Brown as new basketball coach
- Guice named new Richwood head coach
- LSU's Campbell welcomes expectations after breakout freshman year
- Benson lawsuit transferred to federal court
- Neville's Waters goes out in style
- Credit card activity results in finding
- OPSO arrests woman for screaming curse words
- Patriot football to be ‘road warriors’
- Monroe man arrested for fleeing justice
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreDiamondbacks-Brewers run total, LSU-Wake Forest run line play: June 19 best bets
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for allegedly firing a gun from inside his veh… Read moreMPD: Monroe man allegedly fires gun, sideswipes vehicle
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on Sunday who had active warrants out for his arrest in … Read moreMonroe man arrested for fleeing justice
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreUnited States triumphs in CONCACAF, a College World Series winner: Best Bets for June 18
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePicking an Orioles-Cubs winner, playing the under at the CWS: Best Bets for June 17
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Richwood woman last week for allegedly screami… Read moreOPSO arrests woman for screaming curse words
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreFollowing a College World Series trend and an MLB play: Best Bets for June 16
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week for allegedly kickin… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of kicking deputy
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jarvis Brown was pulling up to St. Frederick High School Thursday morning with nothing but g… Read moreSt. Frederick names Brown as new basketball coach
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Kathryn Waters has been one of the most decorated prep coaches in the entire state for the l… Read moreNeville's Waters goes out in style
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsb… Read moreMLB parlay of favorites and a run line in cold weather: Best Bets for June 15
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week for allegedly running over and sho… Read moreWM woman accused of running over, shooting boyfriend
- By ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The LSU baseball team is headed back to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series, and o… Read moreSee odds for LSU at College World Series, both for national title and in opener vs. Tennessee
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NBA Finals ended with the Denver Nuggets defeating the Miami Heat, and the odds are… Read moreDenver Nuggets favored to repeat? See 2024 NBA title odds for all 30 teams
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreA US Open winner and a top-20 3-way value parlay: Best Bets for June 14
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It is rare for a PGA tournament to be held in a major American city. Rather, most events are… Read more2023 US Open Preview: Best bets, odds, weather forecast, TV, player notes and course info
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
My family and I are currently on an extended vacation to Paris and Provence in central Franc… Read moreJim Brown: France and Louisiana
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
It wasn’t a very helpful regular session of the Louisiana Legislature, but it could have bee… Read moreJeff Sadow: Pluses, minuses in session
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
Eight years of abuse of President Donald Trump culminated in the 37 felony count indictment … Read moreJeff Crouere: Democrats abuse Trump; Republicans protect Biden
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
The fussing and shouting that marked the conclusion of the regular session last week could b… Read moreJeremy Alford: Legislature faced with uncertainty post-session
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.