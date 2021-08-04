Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for first-degree bank robbery after a robbery at Regions Bank was reported.
Officers were dispatched to Regions Bank on Sterlington Road on July 20, where they spoke to a bank teller about the robbery.
The bank teller said the robber demanded money by handing her a note. She said he kept grabbing his pants as if he had a gun. The teller provided a physical description to authorities.
“Video evidence indicated that the suspect had hair that was over his ear, and the suspect was wearing a gold wedding band on his left ring finger,” stated the arrest report.
Security footage from surrounding buildings showed that the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a black Mercedes, which had “black aftermarket rims” and “a distinct area on the passenger side,” according to the arrest report.
Officers released photos of the suspect to the media and received information about his possible location.
Using this information, officers found Freddy Burgess, 46, of 5111 Wilton Drive, Monroe. His car was a black Mercedes that matched the suspect’s. Burgess also matched the physical description of the suspect.
“Freddy has a very long criminal history,” stated the arrest report.
Burgess was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.