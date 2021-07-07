Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for illegally carrying a firearm on Sunday after officers observed a gun in the suspect's pocket and had to pursue the suspect on foot.
An officer was on patrol at the Parkview Apartments on Richwood Road when Airmais Mathews, 26, walked by, and the officer saw the outline of a gun in Mathews' pocket. Mathews was identified as a tenant at Parkview Apartments in the arrest report.
When asked about the contents of his pockets, Mathews ran. While running, a gun fell out of his pocket, police reported.
Mathews did not respond to officers' commands for him to stop, according to the July 4 arrest report.
Police gained custody of Mathews after deploying a taser on the suspect as he entered one of the apartments.
Mathews was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for illegally carrying a firearm and resisting an officer.
