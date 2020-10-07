At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Lee Avenue.
The victim, Tony J. Hicks, 35, was located but died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
A suspect was located and has since been taken into custody.
Murl R. Rodgers, 40, of Monroe, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.
This appears to be an isolated incident involving the victim and suspect, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.