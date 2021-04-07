Monroe police announced Monday the department is investigating two overnight shootings that sent seven people to the hospital.
The first happened April 2 shortly before 10 p.m. at His & Hers Apparel on the 3200 block of Louisville Avenue.
Officers found a male victim at the scene. He was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Police believe an argument that took place inside the business escalated in the parking lot when shots were fired.
A few hours later, around 1:30 a.m on April 3, Monroe police were called to Bobo’s Bar on the 200 block of Sterlington Road in reference to a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they discovered six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
All the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment; four are listed in stable condition and two are listed in critical condition.
Monroe Police are actively working both cases. It is unknown if the shootings are related at this time.
If anyone has any information about either of these crimes, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.