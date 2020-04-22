Monroe police are continuing their search for Demarrius “Dee Man” Alexander as a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place at 202 Hippolyte earlier this month.
On April 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hippolyte address where they found the victim, Aubrey Johnson, deceased from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Video surveillance footage captured the shooting and investigators identified Alexander as the suspect in the video.
Alexander, 20, of 3014 Dick Taylor, is wanted for second-degree murder. He is 5'-5”, black, and about 125 pounds.
Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson says Alexander should be considered armed and dangerous. As of earlier this week, Johnson said they had not yet located Alexander.
If anyone knows or has information on Alexander’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.
If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court
