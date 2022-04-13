The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stantavious Cloman.
Cloman is wanted for second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.
The charges against Cloman stem from the deadly shooting that occurred at Club Sippers, located at 100 Sterlington Road on April 2, 2022.
The investigation into the shooting showed a large fight occurred inside of Club Sippers and continued outside in the parking lot where Cloman began shooting, according to police. Randarius Golden, who was involved in the altercation, was struck by gunfire. Golden also brandished a gun and shot back, injuring Cloman. Golden later died from his wounds. Three others were also injured during the shooting.
Golden was previously arrested for two homicides in 2014 and 2015, as well as a narcotics arrest in 2021. A plea deal in the 2014 homicide led to a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Golden was out on parole when he was involved in the fight and shooting at Club Sippers, police said.
Cloman has recent prior arrests for domestic and narcotics charges. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
