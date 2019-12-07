Monroe police officers working on the department's street crimes unit arrested a Monroe man for possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute last week after authorities observed the suspect carrying an open container in public.
Officers patted down Robert Earl Carter Jr., 44, of 106 Stonegate St., Monroe, and felt a bulge in his front right pants pocket. After searching Carter, police found a bag containing a burnt marijuana cigar and a bag of 25 MDMA, or Ecstasy, tablets.
Carter claimed he was not a user of Ecstasy. The packaging appeared consistent with packaging used in street level sales, police said.
Carter was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.