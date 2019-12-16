Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of burglary from a motor vehicle on Monday after authorities learned the suspect was peering inside a victim's vehicle and pulling the door handles.
The victim said he was still inside while Eddy Dewayne Hughes, 65, of 105 Hart St., Monroe, was looking inside and trying to open the vehicle.
The victim rolled down his window and asked Hughes why he was looking inside his vehicle and pulling the door handles.
“The victim said that Hughes became belligerent and began cursing at him,” stated the Dec. 9 arrest report. “The victim said that Hughes told him that he was leaving to get a gun and left.”
During questioning, Hughes denied trying to burglarize the vehicle, though he admitted he was looking inside the vehicle.
Hughes said he threatened the victim because the victim had threatened him first.
Hughes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
