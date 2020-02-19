A Monroe police task force made 27 arrests last week in a six-hour operation on Feb. 12, seizing two guns, 1.3 lbs. of marijuana and several other drugs.
Mayor Jamie Mayo and Interim Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown announced the results of the task force operation during a news conference earlier this week. The task force was part of the city’s Operation Ceasefire initiative that Mayo announced as the city’s annual focus for 2020.
“There’s no question that public safety and fighting crime is a top priority in my administration,” Mayo said. “I think you’ll see today that it has been very effective.”
Of the 27 arrests, four were made on felony warrants.
Beyond the marijuana seized, four grams of methamphetamine, three grams of powder cocaine, two PCP-dipped cigarettes, and other drugs were seized.
“I think you will see from the results that this task force did its job,” said Brown. “We target illegal gun possession. We were able to get two guns off the streets in six hours. That’s good but it’s not enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.