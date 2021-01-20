ULM Assistant Professor Joshua Comer, Ph.D., died Sunday, Jan. 17, in an alleged murder-suicide in Mer Rouge, according to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Morehouse Parish sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy James Mardis, their investigation revealed Comer’s father-in-law, Jack Matthews, shot and killed Comer around 6:30 p.m. in Mer Rouge. Matthews later killed himself, according to Mardis.
“It’s a murder-suicide, a family thing,” Mardis said. “It’s still an open investigation.”
Both bodies were sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy.
“The ULM family is shocked and saddened by the loss of Dr. Joshua Comer. Christine and I offer our heartfelt and deepest sympathies to his family and his many students and colleagues,” said ULM President Ron Berry. “Josh had a significant impact on his students and was a campus leader in communication technology. His enthusiasm, warmth, and kindness will be greatly missed.”
Comer, 39, joined ULM in 2017 as Assistant Professor of Communication in the College of Arts, Education, and Sciences.
In 2019, Comer received the Doll and Henry Biedenharn Jr. Endowed Professorship in Communication.
He was coordinator of the Communication program.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
