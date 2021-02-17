A West Monroe man wanted for second-degree murder in Arkansas was charged with simple escape last week after the suspect tried to escape two deputies transporting him to another detention center.
Tony Carroll Ballard, 23, of 116 Valley Hill Drive, West Monroe was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 9.
Two deputies were transporting Ballard to Lawrence County Detention Center in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder, according to the arrest report.
“After passing through Bastrop, LA, Ballard complained he had to go to the restroom,” stated the arrest report. “We stopped at the Chevron Station at 1333 LA-2 in Sterlington, LA. Both (Deputy) Davis and I escorted him to the restroom and back out of the store. When we reached the step down (from) the sidewalk to the parking lot, Ballard 'tripped and fell.'”
Ballard slipped out of the chains and fled from deputies. Deputies apprehended him again and booked him at the prison again.
A search of Fourth Judicial District Court records showed a previous attempted second-degree murder charge against Ballard. The attempted second-degree murder charge against Ballard stemmed from a stabbing complaint on Dec. 5, 2020. At a house on West Hickory Street in West Monroe, deputies found the victim, Christopher Mitchell, who had several stab wounds on his legs, torso, upper body and neck. Mitchell was air lifted to a hospital in Shreveport for medical treatment.
The homeowner told deputies that he heard loud screaming coming from his front yard.
“He said Christopher ran back into his residence, bleeding profusely, from his neck and stomach,” stated the Dec. 14, 2020 warrant. “The homeowner advised another male, only known as Tony, came in the same door as the victim and attempted to engage him in a fight.”
About five days later, Mitchell provided a statement to deputies, telling them he approached Ballard outside and the pair got in a fight.
“(The victim) said he looked at his stomach and observed Tony to have a fixed blade knife,” stated the warrant.
The homeowner later helped authorities identify Ballard as the suspect.
