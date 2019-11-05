Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last Saturday after authorities learned of a naked man tearing up a chicken coop on West Olive Street.
Deputies found Jeffery Louis Falls, 37, of 803 Warhawk Way, Monroe, sitting in a chicken coop, naked, cleaning everything on the floor.
The floor appeared damaged and two chickens were out roaming.
The victim said his front porch plants were turned over and damaged. The victim also said he did not know who Falls was and wanted him off the property.
Falls told deputies he used “way too much meth” and hallucinated. Falls also said the door was not answering him when he spoke to it.
Falls also was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
