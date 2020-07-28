Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Oak Grove man on several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received a complaint about an attack with a two-by-four.
Deputies responded to the incident at a house on Gilford Avenue in Sterlington where they observed Daniel Kay Burrell, 40, of 916 Burrell Road, Oak Grove, screaming that people at the house were trying to rape his girlfriend.
The people at the house informed deputies that Burrell forced his way inside and began battering them both with a two-by-four.
“The victims then stated during the altercation arrestee produced a handgun and placed it to the head of both of them as well as their two small children while continuing to scream that they had his girlfriend held captive,” stated the July 22 arrest report.
Deputies found the two-by-four as well as a loaded .380 handgun inside Burrell's vehicle.
One of the children present at the house confirmed the victims' account of the incident.
Burrell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery, and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
