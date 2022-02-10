Monroe police arrested an Oak Grove man on five counts of cruelty to juveniles (aggravated assault) last week after authorities received a complaint about an incident at the River Oaks Neighborhood Park on Deborah Drive.
Police were told that an 11-year-old, three 12-year-olds, and a 13-year-old were assaulted by Andy Wayne Jones, 40, of 907 East Main St., Oak Grove.
The children told police that Jones was standing outside his vehicle, which was parked at the River Oaks park's parking lot.
“Jones stated to them, 'Hey do y'all have any fine moms?'” stated the Feb. 5 arrest report. “All children advised they ignored Jones and kept walking, (at which point) Jones became irate and stated, 'You know I'm not scared of y'all, right?' All children stated Jones then reached in his vehicle and pulled out a black handgun that was later observed to be a black Powerline brand 15XT model CO2 BB-gun.”
The children said Jones pointed the gun at them and said, “I'm not scared of you kids.”
The children said they fled the park to tell their parents what happened.
During questioning, Jones provided several different accounts that were inconsistent with each other.
Jones claimed the children asked him if he owned a concealed handgun.
“Jones appeared to be on some type of (controlled dangerous substance),” stated the arrest report.
Inside Jones' vehicle police found nine marijuana cigarettes as well as a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.