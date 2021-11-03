Blake James Bardwell.jpg

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a double-homicide in the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Road reported at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Two victims were found deceased at the residence.

The suspect, Blake Bardwell, was arrested at the scene and has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of second-degree murder of his wife and child.

Bardwell had been a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center since December 2019.

The investigation is continuing.

