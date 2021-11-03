OCC deputy suspect in homicide of wife, child Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a double-homicide in the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Road reported at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.Two victims were found deceased at the residence.The suspect, Blake Bardwell, was arrested at the scene and has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of second-degree murder of his wife and child. Bardwell had been a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center since December 2019.The investigation is continuing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homicide Suspect Criminal Law Crime Law Investigator Blake Bardwell Deputy Ouachita Correctional Center Victim Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests West Monroe woman for deserting childMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayWMPD arrest West Monroe woman for cutting brotherWest Monroe man arrested for home invasionMonroe man accused of stealing motorcycleWest Monroe calls for reinforcement in Pineville winCalhoun man acused of stealing toolsHow Ruston vs. West Monroe became the can't miss game of the 2021 seasonState Police arrest two suspects on drug dealing charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1) READ MORE Letter to the Editor: Riverfront development brings ‘new life’ Editor: Read more Jeremy Alford: Dems target new voters By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com Republicans have enjoyed a hot streak in Louisiana, capturing most of our statewide and fede… Read more Georgiann Potts: Louisa May Alcott was a most remarkable woman By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: I have a confession to make. Until I was asked recently to do some research o… Read more Citizen complains of ‘dysfunctional’ police department By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com The Bastrop City Council entertained a citizen’s complaint last month about the leadership o… Read more +3 AG says judge made ‘right call’ in VCOM case By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com State Attorney General Jeff Landry commended a federal judge in Monroe earlier this week for… Read more OPPJ posts $149,900 deficit, records no findings By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s expenditures exceeded income during the 2020 fiscal year, … Read more Early voting for Nov. 13 primary election ends Saturday Some 2,600 people in Ouachita Parish have voted early for the Nov. 13 primary election featu… Read more DA wants bond nixed for accused shooter By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com A Monroe man facing charges in two cases for firing a weapon at a sibling as well as at a sh… Read more Delta Community College distributes money to students In March 2021, congressional leaders introduced and passed the American Rescue Plan (ARP), P… Read more Callecod named interim CEO at Ochsner LSU Health Leaders from Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport announced David L. Callecod, FACHE as … Read more Tree planting underway across city after Entergy grant The city of Monroe’s beautification teams are planting trees across the city thanks to a rec… Read more Makers Fair slated Nov. 6 in Farmerville Twenty-nine crafters will present their handiwork for sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. … Read more DOTD seeks public input on Sterlington median The state Department of Transportation and Development is looking for public feedback for a … Read more OPSO arrests MPD officer for battery, malfeasance in office The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Police Department Officer Timothy Mille… Read more OCC deputy suspect in homicide of wife, child Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a double-homicide in the… Read more City gets new cultural district, expands another The city of West Monroe learned last week the state approved the creation of a new cultural … Read more Man guilty in murder-for-hire plot A federal jury in Monroe returned a guilty verdict last week convicting Steven Marcus Kelley… Read more Events this weekend Beginner Cookie Decorating Class Read more Jonesboro man dies in fire State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding an early mo… Read more Obituaries published Nov. 3, 2021 Frank ‘Briggs’ Becton Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.