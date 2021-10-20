An investigation into several vehicle burglaries occurring over the past several weeks recently resulted in the arrest of Alexanderia Carter and three juveniles.

The burglaries occurred in several areas in the parish, including the Bawcomville/Riser Middle School area, Lakeshore and Calhoun. Numerous firearms and cash were taken.

Carter has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of simple burglary.

The three juveniles have been booked into Green Oaks on burglary charges and cannot be identified due to their juvenile status.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the Monroe Police Department for its assistance recovering one of the firearms used in the crime.

