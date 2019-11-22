Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Bastrop woman on two counts of simple assault last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a local hospital.
A victim at the hospital told deputies that Crystal Gwen Gravois, 41, of 12515 Devon Hays Road, Bastrop, became aggressive and threatened to throw hot coffee at the victim.
A second victim claimed Gravois cursed her and charged at her, threatening to kill her.
Each victim reported feeling threatened.
During questioning, Gravois said the victim made remarks that aggravated her and provoked her to charge the victim. Gravois admitted she threatened to throw hot coffee at the other victim.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
