Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after authorities received a trespass complaint from a restaurant on Sterlington Road.

The complainant told deputies they had asked the suspect, who was in the men's restroom, to leave on several occasions. The complainant said the suspect had been inside for about two hours.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Brooks Barth, 36, of 1125 Crossbow Drive, Baton Rouge.

Deputies went inside the restroom and found Barth lying on the floor, asleep.

During questioning, Barth said he was sleeping in the restroom and did not hear the employee ask him to leave.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

