Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting an officer last week after authorities received a complaint about a patient at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Deputies found Kenneth Anthony Lewis, 30, of 6954 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, in the emergency room claiming he needed medical help. Deputies learned hospital staff previously told Lewis to leave the hospital because he did not need medical attention.
Lewis refused to leave, refused treatment and claimed the air was toxic, according to the May 22 arrest report.
Deputies said they would detain Lewis and tried to apprehend him, but Lewis pulled away and tried to run down the hall.
Lewis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
