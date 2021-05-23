Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Bossier City woman on suspicion of hit and run driving (misdemeanor) and other charges on Sunday after a deputy observed the suspect's vehicle strike another vehicle in a parking lot.
The deputy reported seeing Emma Elise Chamberlain, 20, of 406 Parklane Drive, Bossier City, speed away and strike a gate on the property.
Though the deputy activated his sirens and lights, the deputy had to continue pursuing Chamberlain's vehicle. Chamberlain nearly drove off the road several times before coming to a stop in another parking lot.
At that time, Chamberlain refused the deputy's commands to exit the vehicle, according to the May 16 arrest report.
Chamberlain eventually exited but appeared unsteady on her feet and swayed, the deputy reported.
The deputy noticed several open containers of alcohol in the driver's door pocket.
The deputy took Chamberlain into custody and noticed the odor of alcohol from Chamberlain's breath.
“Emma was belligerent, extremely emotional (crying uncontrollably), and hostile toward deputy and continuously yelled at deputy,” stated the arrest report.
Chamberlain threatened several deputies, according to the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
