A Calhoun man was arrested on suspicion of obscenity and disturbing the peace last week after authorities received complaints of the suspect walking naked on Britton Road.
Deputies received several calls about the incident and observed Casey G. Nugent, 43, of 161 Britton Road, Calhoun, standing in a field across from an apartment complex on Britton Road. Deputies found him to be naked, too.
During questioning, Nugent appeared to be under the influence of a drug, deputies reported.
En route to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, Nugent kicked and used his head to strike the rear window of the deputy’s patrol unit, according to the Aug. 21 arrest report. The arresting deputy also said Nugent spat in his face.
Nugent was booked at OCC on the above charges as well as on one count of battery of a police officer.
