OPSO arrests Columbia man for using tractor without permission Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man on suspicion of unauthorized use of a movable on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about a stolen tractor.The victim told deputies that Charles Clint Thompson, 46, of Columbia, took his tractor and used it and returned it.The victim's neighbor told deputies that Thompson asked to borrow a chain while using the tractor. During questioning, Thompson said he tried to make contact with the complainant and seek his permission, but the tractor's owner was not at home.“He stated he had to use the tractor to move a car then returned it when he was finished,” stated the Nov. 27 arrest report.Thompson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 