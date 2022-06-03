Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Columbia man and woman on suspicion of theft from a property on Canaan Drive in Monroe last week.
A deputy reported seeing Stanley Emmit Wilson, 47, of 134 Lakeview Drive, Columbia leave a vacant house that was for sale. The deputy reported seeing furniture in the front yard next to a vehicle driven by Rusty Rachelle Thomas, 41, of 119 Loop Road, Monroe.
“Arrestee stated he and driver, Rusty Thomas, were looking for another address on Canaan Dr and had gotten lost,” stated the May 26 arrest report. “I observed furniture that appeared to be from the front porch of the residence in the front yard near their vehicle.”
The deputy made contact with the owner of the house who claimed he did not know why Wilson or Thomas were there.
“Homeowner/Victim observed items from the exterior of the residence,” stated the report. “When searching the vehicle, the victim located other items that had been taken from the front porch of the residence.”
The deputy reported finding a small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine near the vehicle. Wilson and Thomas both denied ownership of the suspected methamphetamine.
Wilson and Thomas were booked at Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of a controlled dangerous substance and criminal trespass.
