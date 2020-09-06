A Columbia woman was arrested for interfering with a law enforcement investigation last week after authorities encountered the woman on Richwood Road No. 2 while pursuing a different suspect.
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies were patrolling the area because of a reported shooting in the area.
“While conducting the investigation the arrestee (Lacey Shontrell Davis, 25, of 130 Lott St., Columbia) was observed walking toward (deputies) in the middle of Bunch (Circle) while screaming at (deputies),” stated the Aug. 25 arrest report. “(Davis) was advised by (deputies) to exit the roadway and to stop screaming at which time (Davis) ignored (deputies) and continued to scream, walking in to the active scene in order to distract them and to interfere with the ongoing investigation.”
Deputies observed other motorists stop because Davis was obstructing the flow of traffic.
When deputies informed Davis she was under arrest, they saw her throw her phone on the ground and place her hands behind her back.
After she was handcuffed, she told deputies she left a four-year-old child in her automobile down the street. Deputies found the automobile and observed a child standing in the back seat with the back window down. Witnesses confirmed Davis parked the automobile and left the child inside.
The child's legal guardian told deputies that Davis was supposed to watch the child while they were at work.
Davis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of obstruction of a public passage and one count of child desertion.
