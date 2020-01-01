Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros man for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property last week after authorities learned of a property damage report on Ervin Cotton Road in West Monroe.
The complainant said the suspect was on his mother's property and began damaging his mother's mailbox when confronted. Redfearn pulled mailboxes off the post, according to the complainant.
Deputies made contact with Gordon Chadwick Redfearn, 32, of 952 Ervin Cotton Road, Eros, whose movements appeared erratic, according to the Dec. 25 arrest report.
Redfearn told deputies he was at the property to see someone who had “pulled a gun on him and he had a bomb 'up his a**,'” according to the arrest report.
Redfearn was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
