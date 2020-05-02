Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros man on suspicion of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling last week after authorities received reports of the crime at a home on Okaloosa Road.
The victim told deputies that Zachariah Lee Cotten, 19, of 200 Okaloosa Road, Eros, pried open the back door to her home and took several guns.
“She stated she believes the arrestee was responsible because, he is always under the influence of (drugs) and watched her leave her residence,” stated the April 20 arrest report.
Deputies made contact with Cotten, who admitted to breaking in and stealing the guns.
He showed deputies where he hid the guns in his home. The guns were returned to the owner.
Cotten was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
