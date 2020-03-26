Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man from Eros on several charges including theft of a motor vehicle last week after authorities received a complaint about a stolen all-terrain vehicle, or ATV.
The victim told the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office that he saw his ATV on the side of Pine Bluff Road and someone was standing next to it. The victim said he found his ATV to be missing once he returned home.
Deputies made contact with Bobby Lawrence Simpson Sr., 37, of Eros, and searched him. During a search of the ATV and Simpson's person, deputies found several stolen items from the victim's home, a bag containing methamphetamine, and a bottle containing Clonazepam.
Simpson also had two outstanding warrants for domestic abuse battery and violation of a protective order as well as a no-bond bench warrant for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Simpson told deputies he had been in the woods all night and was hungry and thirsty. Simpson claimed he took the Clonazepam from his mother and took the ATV because he had been walking all night.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Clonazepam, failure to appear, violation of a protective order, and domestic abuse battery (second offense).
