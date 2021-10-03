Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an Eros woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of a shooting on Jimmy Graham Loop.
The male victim claimed Danielle Lashai Wheat, 37, of 1061 Howard Brown Road, Eros, shot at him.
Wheat also notified the Sheriff's Office and claimed someone tried to break in to her home and was trying to “get her.”
According to the Sept. 26 arrest report, Wheat locked herself in the bathroom with the male victim's cell phone.
“When the victim knocked on the door and asked her to give the phone back, Danielle discharged a round through the bathroom,” stated the arrest report.
The victim said he believed Wheat retrieved the gun from a case he kept in the bathroom.
Wheat exited the home unarmed and surrendered to deputies.
During questioning, Wheat admitted she retrieved the victim's handgun and shot it through the door.
“She stated she was in the bathroom when she observed blood coming from the walls and believed she heard the victim and other subjects talking about 'getting her,'” stated the arrest report. “As I spoke with Danielle, I observed her appearing under the influence of methamphetamine with Danielle having erratic and uncontrollable movements along with an inability to remain silent.”
While inspecting the premises, deputies found a gun inside the bathroom as well as bullet holes through the bathroom door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.