Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Farmerville man for simple assault on a police officer and resisting an officer last week after authorities investigated reports of a suspicious person at a local credit union.
Deputies spoke with Billy J. Dean, 51, of 1242 Hodge Road, Farmerville, who lunged forward and tried to bite one of the deputy's fingers, according to the April 25 arrest report.
Deputies said Dean resisted being handcuffed by pulling away and making his arms and body stiff.
Dean was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.