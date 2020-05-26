Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Glenmora man on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about the incident.
The unidentified complainant told deputies that Christopher Gilchrist, 41, of 13 Carl Giles Road, Glenmora, threw his own dog against the wall and door several times until the animal died from its injuries.
After entering the home, deputies observed a large pool of coagulated blood near the entrance to the back bedroom. After further investigation, deputies found blood on several pieces of furniture inside the room, on the floor, walls and back of door. The dog was in a plastic bag.
The dog appeared to have a large amount of blood on its face, legs and back.
“When asked about the incident earlier this evening, Arrestee stated he was off his medication and he 'did not know what to do,'” stated the May 24 arrest report. “When asked about his dog, Arrestee stated he knows he killed his dog and stated it was because he was bipolar.”
Gilchrist refused to answer any further questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
