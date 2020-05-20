Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators arrested a West Monroe man for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred on May 15 in the 100 block of Courtney Street in West Monroe.
Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the location and found the victim deceased.
The suspect, Jesus Antonio Oliva Mejia, 32, was arrested later that day.
The investigation is continuing.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.
