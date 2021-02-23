Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery by strangulation last week after authorities received a disturbance complaint.
The female victim told deputies that her live-in boyfriend, Kenneth Mclarrin, 31, of 8790 Cooper Lake Road, Bastrop, began arguing with her while she was taking a bath. The victim claimed Mclarrin took her her phone away from her and stomped on it.
“A few moments later, she said Ryan grabbed her around the neck with both hands and began choking her,” stated the Feb. 20 arrest report. “She said this lasted a few second, during which time her breathing was restricted. Immediately after releasing his hold, the victim stated Ryan stuck his hand inside of her mouth, grabbed her tongue, and pulled.”
The victim claimed Mclarrin also punched her in the face about six or seven times.
Deputies observed the victim's left eye to be swollen. The victim also had small bruises and a cut on her tongue, according to deputies.
There were three children (ages 7, 5 and six-months) present in the house when the incident occurred, according to deputies.
Mclarrin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one charge of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment).
