A Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested a Collinston man earlier this month after finding 11 grams of crack cocaine and one ounce of PCP in his vehicle.
The deputy pulled over Michael Cooper, 52, of 6444 Patey Road, Collinston, because he was driving in the middle of the road.
When asked, Cooper denied having anything illegal in his vehicle.
An K9 sniffed Cooper’s vehicle and gave an alert to the positive presence of drugs in the vehicle.
When the deputy said he would search Cooper’s vehicle, Cooper fled on foot, according to the June 7 arrest report.
After a pursuit, Cooper was apprehended.
During a search of Cooper’s vehicle, deputies found the drugs as well as a digital scale and two packs of Moore cigarettes commonly used in the street sale of drugs.
A records check showed Cooper’s driver’s license was suspended.
Cooper was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.