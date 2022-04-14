Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry and aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect forced entry into a home.
The victim said Joshua Jonelle Hollins, 32, of 508 Barker St., Monroe, forced his way into the home and brandished a firearm after refusing to leave.
“Victim stated arrestee knocked on the door several times loudly and her 17-year-old son cracked the door open and at this time the arrestee pushed his way through the 17-year-old,” stated the April 7 arrest report.
The victim reported asking Hollins to leave but stated the suspect refused.
“The victim's boyfriend then armed himself with a baseball bat and demanded the arrestee to leave,” stated the arrest report. “The victim advised the arrestee then brandished a black revolver type firearm and stated, 'I'll harm you if you harm me.'”
Victim said Hollins left but later returned and knocked on the door.
Deputies made contact with Hollins and located a firearm. During questioning, Hollins said the 17-year-old allowed him to enter and claimed he brandished the gun only once he noticed the man arm himself with a baseball bat.
Deputies said Hollins appeared to be under the influence of a drug.
