Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim) last Saturday after authorities received a complaint the suspect shoved a pregnant woman to the floor.
The victim said she bore the signs of injury from being shoved by Andrew Caine, 32, of 2375 Hwy 139, Monroe.
“Victim 1 advised she heard her 15-year-old daughter (victim 2) and arrestee arguing and observed arrestee to strangle her daughter with both hands from behind while throwing her around the living room,” stated the Jan. 30 arrest report. “Victim stated arrestee grabbed her face forcefully and pushed her away as she began attempting to protect her daughter.”
The victim said she had been in a relationship with Caine and living in the same residence with him for about three years.
The 15-year-old daughter told deputies she tried to stop Caine from battering her mom before Caine turned on her.
“Victim 2 stated once her mother went to the bathroom, arrestee began strangling her from behind with both hands and forcefully dragging her across the room,” stated the arrest report. “Victim 2 advised her mother attempted to stop arrestee but he grabbed her face and pushed her away.”
Deputies observed marks of injury on both victims.
During questioning, Caine said he suffers from bipolar disorder and pushed both his stepdaughter and wife after “losing his temper.”
Caine denied strangling his stepdaughter and could not recall whether his wife fell to the ground after he shoved her.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on domestic abuse battery (strangulation).
