Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of distribution of marijuana last week after authorities received an anonymous complaint about the use and sale of drugs at a home on Griffin Street.
The suspect—Ivan Sylvester Webster, 42, of 1411 Griffin St., Monroe—refused to open the door when asked by deputies who reported detecting the smell of marijuana.
“During this time, deputies observed a black handgun lying on the couch only several (feet) from the suspect,” stated the April 7 arrest report. “The suspect attempted to shut the front door, at which time deputies gained entry into the residence. Deputies did so in order to prevent the suspect from possibly destroying evidence or obtaining the firearm and becoming violent.”
Inside the residence, deputies claimed Webster resisted by pulling his arms away.
Two children were seen inside residence.
After a search, deputies found 7.5 pounds of marijuana, clear plastic bags, a handgun, and a large amount of cash.
“All of the items are consistent with street level narcotics sales,” stated the arrest report.
The handgun was determined to have been stolen.
During questioning, Webster claimed ownership of the drugs and gun and other items.
“Webster also admitted to selling marijuana for a profit,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the the above charge as well as on illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, and resisting an officer.
