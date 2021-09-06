Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last week after a narcotics investigation by the sheriff's special crimes apprehension team.
With the assistance of a cooperating witness, deputies monitored a telephone call with Marlow Dewayne Ashley, 47, of Monroe, in which the witness agreed to buy 60 grams of meth for $500.
At the meeting point, deputies made contact with Ashley and conducted a pat down.
During a search of Ashley's person, deputies found two ounces of meth.
“While speaking to the Arrestee, he repeatedly stated, 'Y'all got me, y'all got me,'” stated the arrest report.
Marlow was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of gun by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs, and illegal carrying of weapons.
