Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for driving while his driver's license was suspended last week after authorities observed the suspect driving his vehicle in reverse on a public road.
Willie Fowler, 36, of 3017 Lee Ave., Monroe left his driveway but instead of going straight, he continued to back up to the next intersection, according to the April 23 arrest report.
During the traffic stop, a deputy asked permission to search Fowler’s vehicle “due to the high crime area,” according to the arrest report. Fowler responded by saying, “You’re not searching my vehicle.” He yelled at bystanders to “record this.”
Fowler told the deputy “there’s nothing in the vehicle” several times. He also told the deputy he was going to his “grandma’s house.”
A computer check revealed Fowler’s license only lets him drive while going to and from work.
Fowler was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for driving under suspension and violating limitations on backing.
