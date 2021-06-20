Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities detected the smell of the drug from the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect was identified as Xzavier Carroll, 21, of 641 Blankston Road, Monroe.
During a search of Carroll’s vehicle, deputies found 155 grams of marijuana as well as a handgun along with a set of scales.
Authorities also found a bag of marijuana in Carroll’s sock.
During questioning, Carroll denied ownership of the gun. He said the marijuana belonged to him and was for his personal use.
Carroll was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon and obscured window view.
