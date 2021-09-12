Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges last week after authorities received a complaint from a woman who said her boyfriend threatened her life.
The victim told deputies that Otis L. Sims Jr., 40, of 415 Shady Lane, Monroe, pointed a loaded handgun at her face and threatened to shoot her.
The victim played a recording of a phone call in which a man made statements about how he should have shot her.
During questioning, Sims denied pointing a gun at the victim.
“He did however admit to telling the victim 'he should have shot her' on the phone call,” stated the Sept. 3 arrest report. “He also advised he 'was just playing' when he said this.”
During a search of Sims' property, deputies found 2.5 Xanax pills as well as a small amount of marijuana.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of marijuana and possession of Xanax.
