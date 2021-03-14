Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) last week after authorities received a complaint about a fight between the suspect and his wife.
The victim told deputies her husband, Arthur Dean Bass Jr., 41, of 218 Pierce Drive, Monroe, walked away during their fight and returned from a bedroom carrying a handgun.
“Victim said Arthur returned to the front of the residence, pointed the handgun at her, and began to yell profane language at her,” stated the March 5 arrest report.
According to deputies, Bass dropped the gun and left the house before they arrived.
During questioning, Bass denied his wife's accusations.
Deputies discovered the victim had a non-expiring protective order ordering Bass to stay away from her.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.